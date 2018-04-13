Review targets city, country school divide

Teachers willing to go to rural and remote schools should be given special pay and conditions packages, a report recommends.

A review of the educational divide between capitals and rural, regional and remote areas also suggested an absolute guarantee teachers can return to their preferred or original schools once their fixed term is up.

It's one of 11 recommendations identified by Professor John Halsey, who led the review.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said country kids weren't getting the same opportunities as their city counterparts.

"Thriving in regional and rural communities are key to Australia's success and they need a high-performing education system," he said.

But Education Minister Simon Birmingham said the report showed there was no silver bullet.

Senator Birmingham said all 11 recommendations and 53 actions in the report would be considered.

To address all the issues would require a concerted effort from families teachers and school leaders from preschools through to universities.

Other recommendations include the possible appointment of "turn around teams" which could include a principal, curriculum leader and business manager to work in persistently underachieving schools.

Expanded mentoring and coaching by experienced principals for inexperienced educational leaders was also suggested by Dr Halsey.

He identified four priorities:

* establishing a task force or national commissioner for regional, rural and remote education

* research into school leadership, teaching, curriculum and assessment

* addressing information communication and technology needs

* improving transitions into and out of school