Englishman DQ'd, injured in horror Games

England's Matthew Hudson-Smith could not have endured a more lousy Commonwealth Games campaign.

It started on Sunday when he won his men's 400m heat but was disqualified for running outside his lane.

Five days later it got worse when the 23-year-old did his hamstring moments into the men's 4x400m relay heat.

Hudson-Smith was the first of England's four runners on Friday morning but got through a mere 30m before pulling up and grabbing at his leg.

As the rest of the field scooted away, he let go of the baton and sunk to the track before limping heavily off with the help of his devastated teammates.

It came 12 hours after England were denied a gold medal in the men's 200 metres after Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for making contact with Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards before crossing the finish line in first place.

England have so far won a total two track and field gold medals in a disappointing campaign.