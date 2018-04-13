News

Aussie boxer fights once, loses, but still wins bronze

AFP /

Gold Coast, Australia, April 13, 2018 (AFP) - - Australian flyweight Taylah Robertson won boxing bronze on Friday at the Commonwealth Games -- despite losing her one and only bout.

In a bizarre turn of events, the 19-year-old home hope was given a bye in the seven-woman draw, propelling her straight into the semi-finals.

That meant a certain bronze, even though she was beaten on a split-points decision by former skull-fracture victim Lisa Whiteside of England.

With the bout over three rounds, each three minutes long, Robertson's Games lasted just nine minutes.

Whiteside, 32, who suffered the serious fracture in a freak fall in 2015, goes into Saturday's final and will face Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland.

A disconsolate Robertson said she took no satisfaction from winning bronze and felt she did enough to beat Whiteside, who was the aggressor throughout.

"She came forward strong, I didn't think she landed the cleaner shots," said Robertson.

Asked by AFP if it felt an unsatisfying bronze, she replied: "Yeah, it does. I came here for gold."

And could she take anything out of her nine-minute cameo at the Games on Australia's Gold Coast?

"No, nothing. I didn't come here for bronze," she answered.

pst/th

