Scots realistic about Boomers challenge

There's David v Goliath, then there's Australia v Scotland in men's basketball.

Epitomising the haves and have-nots scenario the Commonwealth Games sometimes dishes up, the Scots - with their mish-mash of professionals, part-timers and students - will attempt to take down the might of Australia and their array of NBL stars in Saturday's semi-final.

"Who knows?" asks Scotland coach Rob Beveridge, the Illawarra Hawks mentor who has taken on the role to pay homage to his family roots.

"We're going for the David v Goliath.

"We will have to play an absolutely perfect game and Australia will have to play poorly.

"I think all the planets would have to align. At the end of the day, we've got an amateur team versus a $4 million roster. It's at a different level."

Not that Beveridge and the Scots are laying down. He just knows his team can't match it one-on-one with the Boomers, who are picked from a league of fulltime professionals.

Scotland have four professionals in total, along with a handful of players who have other jobs or go to school during the day and train a few nights a week.

"We're not athletic enough, we're not long enough, we can't do that," Beveridge says of his team trying to play pressure defence.

"During warm-ups, I'm looking down my end, watching my guys do lay-ups touching the backboard.

"I'm watching the other team hit their head on the rim at the other end.

"It's just chalk and cheese in the athleticism between other teams and us."

Beveridge likens the talent in his group to that of state-level basketball in Australia.

But you have to start somewhere and his team's performances at the Games - which includes going unbeaten through their pool games before taking down Nigeria in their qualifying-final - are the foundation piece.

"Nobody ever knew we even played basketball there," Beveridge said of the reaction back in Scotland.

"It's just amazing. We're on national TV, we're in all the papers, social media has gone berserk."

For the Boomers, it's a step towards a probable rematch with New Zealand in the final, the Kiwis taking on Canada in the other semi.

New Zealand are the only team that have come close to challenging Australia at these Games, having led midway through the last quarter before going down by six points during pool play.