WSW's Gombau admits kick-off time helps

Western Sydney coach Josep Gombau admits his side is favoured by the A-League not following the widespread football practice of starting all final-round matches at the same time.

Coach Josep Gombau says the kick-off times in the A-League final round will benefit the Wanderers.

The sixth-placed Wanderers go into their home game against Adelaide on Sunday knowing exactly what they need to secure a place in the finals, as the two teams immediately below them on the ladder, Brisbane and Perth, play each other the night before.

Most of the leading European leagues have simultaneous kick-off times in their final round, a practice backed by Glory coach Kenny Lowe.

"It's just a pity they didn't all kick off at the same time. It would have been interesting to see how the games ebbed and flowed," Lowe said.

"At the end of the day, there are advantages in knowing what you need to do the next day."

Spaniard Gombau conceded as much.

"In this case particularly for us, it is better to play like this because we will know before the result (of the Perth-Brisbane game) and this allows us to know what we need to do," Gombau said.

"Coming from Europe, the last round of the league, the teams that play at the same time, it's something I'm used to.

"It's not my decision. It's the federation's decision.

"The most important thing is we have our future in our hands."

Wanderers put themselves in the box seat to finish sixth after snatching that spot back from Brisbane with a 3-0 home win over the Roar last week.

"The most important (thing to come out of that game) is the mentality of the players. We have now the right mentality," Gomabu said.

Wanderers could even move up to fifth with a three-goal win over Adelaide, who Gombau formerly coached.

"To say now, 'We want to do this', I think that's not respecting the opponent and I have a lot of respect for Adelaide." Gombau said.

Gomabu won't necessarily rush captain Mark Bridge back into the starting line-up despite his return from injury.

He stressed the veteran forward was an important player who could also perform a significant job off the bench.

"He can make a big impact for us and this is a big role for him," Gombau said.