Glory confident of causing finals damage

Perth Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy is confident his team can cause some major damage in the A-League finals but he knows they face a fight just to make it there.

Glory's finals hopes hang in the balance heading into the last round of the season.

Perth, Brisbane, and Western Sydney are in a three-horse race to seal the last remaining finals.

Glory (32 points) play Brisbane (32) at nib Stadium on Saturday night, before Western Sydney (33) host Adelaide on Sunday.

The winner of the Perth-Brisbane game would then need the Wanderers to do no better than a draw in Sunday's game.

The Roar can also sneak in if they draw with Perth, and the Wanderers lose to Adelaide.

The complex finale has put everyone on edge.

Glory are one of the form teams in the competition after winning four of their past six matches, including last week's 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Reddy, who will notch his 250-game A-League milestone this weekend, said Glory were primed to do something special in the finals if they can make it.

"I don't think teams will want us in there, because on our day we can beat anyone," Reddy said.

"I'm fully confident and the boys are fully confident that if we do get in, we can do something."

Reddy is about to complete his second year in Perth and he's signed on for next season.

The 36-year-old sits sixth on the A-League's games played list but he hopes the records will be tweaked in the future so they include National Soccer League appearances too.

Reddy is the ultimate journeyman, having spent stints at Brisbane, Newcastle, Wellington, Sydney, Central Coast, and Western Sydney.

STATS THAT MATTER

* There have been 28 goals scored in total in the past six meetings between Perth and Brisbane, with neither side keeping a clean sheet in that time.

* Perth Glory have conceded just four headed goals this A-League campaign, only Western Sydney Wanderers have conceded as few.

* Brisbane striker Massimo Maccarone has made 129 touches in the opposition box this season, the second most of any player in the competition. Eight of his nine goals have come from inside the box.