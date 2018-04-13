Rohan on AFL break for family reasons

Sydney AFL star Gary Rohan has posted a poignant message and picture after the birth of his twin daughters, only one of whom survived.

Rohan will not play in Saturday's match against the Western Bulldogs and will be given as much time as he needs away from the game.

His wife Amie gave birth on Thursday to their first children, Bella Rae and Willow Nevaeh, after they had revealed in November that one of the daughters had been diagnosed with anencephaly - a usually fatal neural tube defect.

"The most perfect little souls we have ever laid eyes on, we feel so truly blessed to be your parents xxx," Rohan posted on Friday.

"Amie, Bella and I soaked up every second we had with Willow, making as many lasting memories as we could all together.

"It's those little moments we know we will never get back, and we will forever cherish the time we spent as our little family of four, before our darling Willow grew her little angel wings.

"Bella is currently getting some special care in the NICU nursery but all in all doing very well.

"We can't thank our team at the Royal Woman's enough, yesterday was one off the hardest days Amie and I have ever had to deal with.

"It was a day full of many mixed emotions and you, our team, made everything so perfect. Words truly can't express how grateful we are.

"To absolutely everyone else, thank you so very much for your kind words and support during this sad, happy, joyful and exciting time in our lives we are very proud parents of two beautiful little girls who we love so very much xxx

"Our little angel Willow, oh how much you taught us in your precious 5 hours here 'A life so brief, a child so small, you had the power to touch us all."

Rohan missed the Swans' season-opener against West Coast in Perth to remain in Sydney with his wife but he played the subsequent two home games.

He had shared his family's pregnancy journey publicly since November and said talking openly about the situation "has been our therapy, letting our emotions out has been the best thing for us personally".

Anencephaly is a condition that prevents normal development of the brain and the skull.

"The love and thoughts of the Swans Board, staff and players are with Gary and Amie at this time,' the Swans said on their website.