Bulldogs to throw AFL teenager at Franklin

Western Bulldogs fourth-gamer Aaron Naughton will be thrown the most formidable challenge in the AFL this weekend when he's asked to mind Sydney superstar Lance Franklin.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has high hopes for Aaron Naughton's AFL clash against Sydney.

And Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge admits it might go pear-shaped.

Beveridge has made no secret of his admiration for the Swans forward, calling him the best player in the competition.

Equally, he's got plenty of time for Naughton - the club's first-round pick from last year's draft - and he can't wait to see how the 18-year-old stacks up.

"At different times he's known why Lance is the best player in the comp," Beveridge said.

"He's obviously a driven young player. He wants to perform at the highest level straight away.

"He'll be on Lance at different times.

"I think (Franklin) gets better every year and to not turn your mind to how to combat that would be senseless.

"We'll go in with a plan there and at different times Aaron will be near him."

The expectations on the Bulldogs for the visit of the premiership favourites have been transformed by last week's surprise win over Essendon.

They're no longer lambs to the AFL slaughter but are now seen to have a puncher's chance against the Swans.

Sydney accounted for the Bulldogs comfortably in their past meeting with a 46-point margin at the SCG when Franklin kicked 3.5.

Beveridge said the Swans were simply cleaner.

"The one area they got us is the one that you want to take care of, the actual execution of playing football," he said.

"Our endeavour this week is to make sure we're a hell of a lot better than last time.

"Also to build on some good signs from last week.

"Each week is a new project. If our players go out and execute like they did last week we'll be right in the mix and a chance."

Beveridge was surprised to learn that his side was ranked last in the competition for both tackling and contested possessions.

But, after three rounds, he's not overly concerned.

"What we'd like to do is have the ball in our hands more than having to tackle ... it's a second priority the tackling," he said.

"I'm not necessarily a quantitative gent. I'm always looking at the quantitative side of things.

"We'll aim to improve in (contested football) when it's our turn."