Hosking enjoys unusual Games support

Chloe Hosking will feed off the surprise encouragement of her harshest critics when the men's and women's road teams aim to ice a dominant Commonwealth Games for Australia's cycling team.

The 27-year-old has recovered from a crash in the Tour of Flanders earlier this month to line up in her third Games road race on Saturday, having won bronze in Delhi eight years ago.

And since returning home, the Ale-Cipollini rider has noticed a few differences on the roads.

"We're used to getting a bit of abuse, but we've had none of that ... even the cops have been on the loud speakers saying 'Aussie, Aussie, Aussie'," Hosking said.

"We have other major events, especially in Europe, but coming home to a home Games is huge and it's something I think I'll remember for a long time."

Hosking won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race this year and after four podiums on the European tour this season is one of the favourites if Saturday's battle at Currumbin comes down to a sprint finish.

But with time trial gold medallist Katrin Garfoot, Shannon Malseed, Sarah Roy, Tiffany Cromwell and Grace Elvin alongside her, the hosts have no shortage of golden options.

Hosking was third in Glasgow with compatriot Rochelle Gilmore taking gold, while Nathalie Bates (2006) and Kathy Watt (1990, 1994) are the other Australian women to win a Games road race.

Australia's men missed the podium in Glasgow but had four different winners dating back to Jay Sweet's 1998 victory before that.

Any one of the in-form Mat Hayman, Cameron Meyer, Callum Scotson, Mitchell Docker, Alexander Edmondson and Steele Von Hoff could return the title to Australia.

Australia has pursed 12 cycling gold on the Gold Coast, with Meyer and Garfoot a chance of doubling their hauls after dominant time trial victories on Tuesday.

"It's been a great start for the road team and we want to finish it off on Saturday," Hosking said.

"It's more pressure, we can't let them down .... but we came here with a super strong team and I don't think we've been quiet about wanting to come home with a gold."