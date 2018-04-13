India wins gold, Aussie misses in shooting

India has reigned supreme in the women's 50m rifle three positions to score their fifth shooting gold of the Commonwealth Games but Australian hope Robyn Ridley has missed the podium.

Tejaswini Sawant posted a new Games record 457.9 points to win the event at Belmont on Friday, with fellow Indian Anjum Mougdil winning silver to take the country's overall tally in shooting to 14 medals.

Ridley, a two-time Olympian competing at her third Commonwealth Games, finished seventh in the final after winning bronze in the event at Delhi 2010.