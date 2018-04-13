Storm knocks down minarets at Taj Mahal

A heavy storm has knocked down two decorative stone minarets at the entrance to the Taj Mahal complex, without causing any damage to the main monument.

A metal pillar at the Darwaza-e-Rauza entry gate of the Taj Mahal collapsed in a storm.

A tall pillar at the entry to the Taj Mahal collapsed on Wednesday night together with another minaret at the southern entry gate of the complex, due to strong winds, Kamei Athoilu Kabui, deputy superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India of Agra, told EFE.

"I can't say anything about the damages, but a team of engineers and archaeologists are still inspecting and after that they will plan to do restoration," he added.

Kabui explained that the monument will remain open to tourists - thousands visit the Taj Mahal daily - while the restoration work is carried out.

This is the first time a storm has damaged one of the buildings of the complex, according to the official.

In recent months, Indian authorities have adopted several measures to resolve the problem of crowds visiting the monument, including limiting visits to three hours and increasing the entry fee for Indian tourists.

The Taj Mahal, one of the world's most popular tourist attractions, was built between 1631-1648 by Emperor Shah Jahan as a funerary monument for his late wife Mumtaz Mahal.

It was built at an enormous cost with precious materials from all over the world.

In 1983, it was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and declared one of the new seven wonders of the world in 2007.