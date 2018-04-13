Indigenous Games protest leads to arrests

A former Northern Territory youth detainee has wrapped part of his t-shirt around his neck shortly after being arrested at an indigenous protest on the Gold Coast.

Dylan Voller, 21, was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly breaching bail conditions imposed after an earlier arrest during a protest at last week's opening ceremony.

He was part of a large group of protesters who attempted to disrupt a live broadcast of the Seven Network's Sunrise program on the beach at Kurrawa.

The show and host Samantha Armytage have been under fire since a segment on indigenous adoption aired last month.

When the group moved to nearby Kurrawa Park, Voller was arrested and put in the back of a police van.

Shortly after officers in the front of the van noticed Voller's situation, they stopped the vehicle and used a pen-knife to remove the shirt from his throat.

"I'm delighted with the professionalism of the officers concerned. My fear is if they hadn't done that we could have had a very, very serious outcome," assistant commissioner Brian Codd said.

Voller was taken to hospital in a stable condition and later released.

The protest itself turned ugly when the group attempted to proceed through Broadbeach Mall to waiting buses, with four men arrested after clashing with police.

Along with Voller they have been charged and will face Southport Magistrates Court next month.

Police allege they entered a protected security zone established for the Commonwealth Games and failed to obey a move-on direction.

Protesters said in a statement police outnumbered them three to one and trampled a disabled woman, leaving her needing hospital treatment.

They added there were "no clear move-on orders provided to all members of the group at any time".

Police confirmed a 47-year-old woman received treatment for a pre-existing medical condition while a 51-year-old woman had her foot stepped on and received treatment for a minor injury.

"Neither women's injures are believed to be as a direct result of police actions," police said.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie said he was "concerned" any escalation of the protests could tarnish the Games, which end on Sunday.

"At the end of the day, peaceful protest is their right," Beattie said.

"But as they told me when I met them, their intention is not to disrupt the Games, not to disrupt athletes and not to disrupt spectators."

Friday's protest was the latest in a string of actions by a group upset by the impact of the Commonwealth on indigenous populations in Australia, including a disruption of the Queen's Baton Relay last week.

The group has been camping at a site on the Spit near Main Beach before and during the Games but Codd confirmed their permit had expired on Monday.

"We're not interested in unnecessarily or unreasonably taking action that doesn't assist in any way, shape or form," he said.

"We continue to encourage them to leave that area - they're no longer lawfully there. They're aware of that."