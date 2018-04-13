Treasury Wine CFO to focus on US changes

Treasury Wine CFO Gunther Burghardt is taking on a new role managing the company's key Americas operations and deputy CFO Matt Young has been elevated as his replacement.

Mr Burghardt becomes executive vice president of operations for Treasury's Americas arm, leading all corporate and supply chain functions for the region.

Americas president and chief operating officer Robert Foye will focus on Treasury's recently announced distribution and sales changes in the US.

Chief executive Michael Clarke said Mr Young, a former Pricewaterhouse Coopers director, would transition to seamlessly to the chief financial officer role.

He said Mr Burghardt had the experience to ensure the successful overhaul of Treasury's distribution network to bring it into line with operations elsewhere.

"Gunther has done a tremendous job in the role of CFO during a critical period for the business, and is now able to focus on using his deep commercial knowledge to provide critical oversight of operations in the Americas, a clear priority region for TWE,"

At 1040 AEST, Treasury Wine shares were down 11 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $17.43.