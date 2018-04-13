Corey Brown rides through pain barrier

Corey Brown will be riding trough the pain barrier when he attempts successive Sydney Cup wins at Randwick.

Jockey Corey Brown has recovered from dislocated ribs suffered in an incident in the Aust Derby.

The experienced jockey spent last week shedding weight to ride D'Argento in the Doncaster Mile but was unable to take the mount after an incident on The Lord Mayor in the Australian Derby.

Brown was fortunate not to fall when the three-year-old clipped heels and almost fell but the damage was done when The Lord Mayor's head reared back after he stumbled.

The 41-year-old, who won last year's Sydney Cup on Polarisation, absorbed a nasty blow to his chest and dislocated four ribs.

"When the horse blundered and it got back up underneath me it smashed me in the sternum really, really hard," Brown said.

"After I stayed on the horse and got going again I knew I was in trouble, I could barely get a breath.

"I've done it several times. What actually started the problem was a young horse of Joey Pride's having its first ever trial.

"It flipped over on the concrete with me at Randwick and pinned me.

"I actually thought I'd broken my back but a week later they realised the ribs had popped out of my back. I could barely breathe and the pain just kept running around my rib cage."

Brown's chiropractor worked the ribs back into position on that occasion and did likewise after a CT scan on Monday revealed no breaks or fractures.

"I basically relived the pain as he put back three ribs on the right side and one on the left," he said.

"I'm still a little bit sore but compared to the pain I was in on Saturday afternoon, I'm a hundred per cent."

Brown has six rides at Randwick including Peribsen in the Sydney Cup and Coolmore Legacy Stakes favourite Dixie Blossoms.