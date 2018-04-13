News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Organ recipient flies half way around the world to be with organ donor's family on his birthday
Organ recipient flies to Australia to celebrate donor's birthday

VP Pence to visit Brazil at end of May

Reuters
Reuters /

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Brazil at the end of May in his first official trip to the country, the governments of the United States and Brazil said on Thursday.

VP Pence to visit Brazil at end of May

VP Pence to visit Brazil at end of May

Pence will visit Rio de Janeiro on May 30 and meet President Michel Temer and cabinet ministers in Brasilia on May 31, a Brazilian government source told Reuters.
He will then head to the Amazonian city of Manaus to visit environmental projects funded by the United States, the source added.
Pence is due to meet Latin American leaders at the regional Summit of the Americas in Peru, which starts on Friday. He visited Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Panama in August.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, writing by Bruno Federowski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Back To Top