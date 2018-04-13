Money, jobs stressing out young people

Three out of five young people regularly feel stressed amid concerns over jobs and money, a study shows.

Research by The Prince's Trust found that one in four people aged 16 to 25 felt "hopeless", while half had experienced a mental health problem.

A survey of over 2,000 young people found a fall in their levels of confidence and happiness in recent years.

Nick Stace, UK chief executive of The Prince's Trust, said: "It should ring alarm bells for us all that young people are feeling more despondent about their emotional health than ever before.

"This is a generation rapidly losing faith in their ability to achieve their goals in life, who are increasingly wary of and disillusioned with the jobs market and at risk of leaving a wealth of untapped potential in their wake.

"One of the most important things we can do to stem this flow is to show young people that it's worth having high aspirations, that opportunities to earn a good living and progress in a career are out there and that they'll be supported along the way to live, learn and earn.

"For this to happen, it is vital that government, charities and employers across the UK invest more in developing young people's skills and in providing opportunities for them to progress in fulfilling, sustainable careers."