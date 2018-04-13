News

Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian securities exchange:

SWM - SEVEN WEST MEDIA - up 6.5 cents, or 12.6 per cent, to 56.25

NEC - NINE ENTERTAINMENT - steady at $2.25

The Seven Network and Foxtel have won the bidding war for cricket's TV rights, paying $1.2 billion and ending the four-decade relationship between the sport and the Nine Network.

CBA - COMMONWEALTH BANK - up 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $73.16

Commonwealth Bank has agreed to pay $3 million after the corporate watchdog found two of the lender's financial planning arms charged customers millions of dollars for advice they did not receive.

TWE - TREASURY WINE ESTATES - down 4 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $17.50

Treasury Wine CFO Gunther Burghardt is taking on a new role managing the company's key Americas operations and deputy CFO Matt Young has been elevated as his replacement.

