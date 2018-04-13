Ministers call out Abbott and Joyce

Senior coalition frontbenchers have told Tony Abbott and Barnaby Joyce to stop their antics against Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg is calling out Tony Abbott for undermining Malcolm Turnbull.

But Mr Abbott has hit back, saying politics shouldn't be about personalities.

A candid Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg appeared on breakfast television on Friday to downplay Mr Abbott's latest comments on migration levels, in which he accused Mr Turnbull of being "tricky".

"(Mr Abbott) is always going to cut across what the prime minister has been saying lately," Mr Frydenberg told the Nine Network.

When the host then questioned whether Mr Abbott and Mr Turnbull were on the same team, the minister said, "I think you are covering up the biggest secret in sport".

Mr Abbott responded by saying discussions should be about policies, not personalities.

"My focus is on what is going to do the right thing for the people of Australia," he told Sky News on his annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride.

He again spruiked his policy plans to reduce electricity prices through coal-fired power and reduce immigration levels to drive down housing prices.

Barnaby Joyce recently said Mr Turnbull's leadership had a Christmas deadline, but his Nationals colleague and Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester said the commentary didn't add anything.

"It was a false deadline, it doesn't do anything," Mr Chester told Sky.

Cabinet minister Mathias Cormann defended Mr Frydenberg, who he said was doing an outstanding job on policies designed to drive power prices down.

"I guess Tony Abbott is just helping us make sure that we can properly explain the reasons why our policy approach is the right way forward for Australia," Senator Cormann told Sky News.

He said Mr Abbott was entitled to express his views.

"Josh and I, we are team players," he said, noting that in politics, to make a difference, people have to work as part of a team to come up with decisions.

"The place we make these decisions is inside our party room."