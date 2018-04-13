Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance

News

Reuters
Reuters /

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Embraer SA <EMBR3.SA> and Boeing Co <BA.N> are discussing setting up a new company focused on commercial aviation but have not yet reached an accord, the Brazilian planemaker said in a Thursday securities filing.

The arrangement would exclude Embraer's defense and "potentially" its business jet divisions from the alliance, the filing said. Reuters reported earlier in the day that a new proposal had been submitted to Brazil's government on Tuesday but there were still issues to be ironed out.



(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

