Albanese hits out at Trump Twitter threats

A federal Labor frontbencher has criticised US President Donald Trump's threats of strikes on Syria through social media.

Anthony Albanese called for cool heads and an appropriate response to the latest chemical weapons attack in Syria after Trump warned retaliation missiles were coming, but then cast doubt over their timing.

"I think it would be a good idea if foreign policy wasn't announced on Twitter," he told the Nine Network on Friday.

"It would be a good idea if it was done in a way that was calculated, in a way that understood what the end game was rather than just the rhetoric."

But cabinet minister Josh Frydenberg said he didn't think foreign policy was being conducted through social media.

"I think what Donald Trump is doing is taking the advice of his senior military people, talking to other world leaders and working out a considered response," he said.

"There needs to be a proportionate response and we need to ensure that this sort of attack doesn't happen again."

President Trump warned Russia missiles would be "coming" after the Syrian chemical attack, but has since taken a step back.

"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place," he tweeted.

"Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"

Defence Minister Marise Payne said Australia had not been asked by the US to join military action, but would consider any "reasonable request".

Labor leader Bill Shorten said he would support action if it was similar to the "proportionate response" used by the Americans last year after the use of chemical weapons.