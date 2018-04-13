GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co's <GM.N> president said on Thursday that April 20 is a hard deadline to reach an agreement on a long-term financial restructuring of GM's South Korean auto unit, after which the operation would likely seek bankruptcy protection.

"Our preferred path remains to find a successful outcome here," GM President Dan Ammann told Reuters in an interview. "It's the right thing for all the stakeholders. But everybody has got to come to the table by next Friday."

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chris Reese)