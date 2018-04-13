Cook delivering on ambitious NRL promise

Last March, Damien Cook boldly declared he didn't just want Robbie Farah's South Sydney jersey but his NSW State of Origin one too.

South Sydney hooker Damien Cook has enjoyed a breakout 2018 NRL season as he chases a NSW call-up.

To say eyebrows were raised would be an understatement.

Cook, at the time, had just been relegated to the Rabbitohs' bench for Farah's arrival. Then aged 25, he had only started 13 NRL games and almost half of them had been while covering for injury at Canterbury.

"Origin is always a goal," Cook said at the time.

"That's why it's always good to have Robbie here as well. He's the Origin hooker, so if anyone is going after him - it would be a great opportunity and hopefully I can have him in my corner."

Fast forward 13 months, and that statement doesn't seem quite so ambitious from the form hooker of the NRL.

The race for the NSW No.9 jersey is seemingly open. Cook, Cameron McInnes and Apisai Koroisau appear to be the frontrunners. Incumbent Nathan Peats and even Peter Wallace shouldn't be discounted.

But with each week Cook's odds shorten.

Easily Souths' best in Thursday's win over the Sydney Roosters, he now leads all hookers in the NRL for average metres (102), total linebreaks (4) and tackle bucks (7).

All in his first season as an 80-minute player, after coach Anthony Seibold made clear his intention of not carrying a back-up hooker during the pre-season.

"I always felt like I could be an 80-minute player," Cook said.

"I like to work my way into a game ... And then once the opportunities come up really take them when I can."

Truth be told, Seibold had visions for Cook before pre-season.

When he got the top job at Souths in September, Seibold spoke to Cook about improving his defence, adding a kicking game and his execution out of dummy-half.

"I liked that he went away and worked really hard," Seibold said.

"And then when he came back to training I saw him find some improvement there. He's a very fit guy and everyone sees his weapon of speed.

"He progressed really well through the pre-season so I gave him an opportunity against Wigan and he played pretty good.

"He's been a bit-part play for the first 40 games of his career so its pleasing he has been persistent and he's getting some joy."

If you needed any further proof how close Cook knows he is to a NSW jersey, look no further than his answer when quizzed about Origin.

A year ago, he was happy to speak about it unprompted. Now he's not so keen.

"My first focus is (Souths') No.9 jersey and keeping that week in week out and playing my best footy, and putting my best foot forward for South Sydney," Cook said.

"If those representative honours come with that it's obviously a goal of mine and I would love the opportunity."