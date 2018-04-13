West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach

(Reuters) - West Virginia's attorney general on Thursday said he had sued Equifax Inc for failing to safeguard its consumer information and delaying in alerting the public to a data breach that exposed the personal data of about 148 million people.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. The lawsuit was the second by a state attorney general to date since Equifax disclosed the breach in September.



