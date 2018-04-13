News

Czech ANO party will look again at center-left coalition to avoid far-right

Reuters
Reuters /

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech ruling ANO party leadership wants to restart negotiations with the center-left Social Democrats to form a new government, instead of negotiating support from the far-right SPD party, deputy party chief Jaroslav Faltynek told Reuters on Thursday.

Previous negotiations with the Social Democrats collapsed after ANO refused to yield the position of interior minister to the potential partner but the option of negotiating with the anti-EU and anti-NATO SPD raised objections from ANO's lawmakers.
ANO's current minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in January and is serving in caretaker capacity pending talks on a new administration.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra)

