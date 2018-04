WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign a memorandum on Thursday ordering the Environmental Protection Agency to cut more regulations on manufacturers, but did not elaborate.

Trump says he will order EPA to cut 'red tape' for manufacturers

"Today I will sign a presidential memorandum directing the EPA to cut even more red tape for our manufacturers," he said, "so that they can expand and continue to hire and to grow."



(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)