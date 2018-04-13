Italy's 5-Star insists government not possible with Berlusconi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's 5-Star Movement reiterated on Thursday that Silvio Berlusconi and his Forza Italia party were an obstacle to forming a government after last month's inconclusive election.

"We see only one solution to resolve this stalemate, this solution concerns Silvio Berlusconi. He should step to one side and allow the creation of a government of change," said Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star that won the most votes at the March 4 ballot.

A second round of consultations with parties held by President Sergio Mattarella ended on Thursday with no appreciable shift in position by any of the groups, leaving the political stalemate intact.

The 5-Star says it could govern with Berlusconi's senior coalition partner, the far-right League, but the League has so far ruled out abandoning Berlusconi to hook up with 5-Star.



