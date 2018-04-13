Australia hit back after Keeney withdrawal

The shock withdrawal of world champion Maddison Keeney hasn't stopped Australia claiming silver and bronze in the 1m springboard final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday night.

Grace Reid became Scotland's first female Commonwealth diving champion by clinching gold with 275.30 points, ahead of Australia's Georgia Sheehan (264) and Glasgow Games bronze medallist Esther Qin (252.95).

It was a shot in the arm for the Australian diving team after they were left reeling when 1m world titles gold medallist Keeney made the surprise call to pull out of her pet event due to injury.

Alarm bells were ringing when Keeney, 21, was seen walking in a moon boot before Friday's qualifying session.

She withdrew from the 1m event complaining of shin splints.

But Australian officials said Keeney would still contest the 3m springboard event on Saturday's final night of the four day diving competition.

Australia took their diving tally to two gold, two silver and three bronze after Domonic Bedggood also took bronze in the 10m synchro with Declan Stacey and backed up to place third in the 3m synchro final with Matthew Carter.

"Maddison is world champion, it's sad to see her not here. But she is dealing with it," Sheehan said of Keeney's withdrawal.

"I am sure she will kill it in the 3m tomorrow."

The injury is another blow to Keeney's Games campaign.

She was left in tears after bombing a final dive to go from first to last with Anabelle Smith in Wednesday's 3m synchro final won by Sheehan and Qin.

But Scotland were all smiles after 21-year-old Reid's breakthrough gold.

Reid - a 2017 3m synchro world titles silver medallist - made her Games debut aged just 14 at the 2010 Delhi Games.

It extended Scotland's rare medal run in the diving pool.

She is the country's first Commonwealth diving champion since Sir Peter Heatly in 1958.

Heatly's grandson James had earned Scotland's first Commonwealth diving medal in 60 years when he nabbed bronze in the 1m springboard final on Wednesday night.