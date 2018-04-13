Wu looks to bright future after Games gold

Retirement is the last thing on Australian diver Melissa Wu's mind after earning the first individual gold medal of her 12-year career.

Not so long ago, that wasn't the case.

Wu, 25, saved her best until last by nailing her fifth and final dive to snatch a stunning 10m platform triumph at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by 0.65 of a point on Thursday night.

It would have been tempting for Wu to consider walking away after battling chronic neck, back and knee issues before finally getting her hands on gold.

The injuries had even forced her to miss the Games selection trials, only getting a nod for the Gold Coast through selectors' "special consideration".

But with her beloved coach Chava Sobrino by her side, Wu believes there is now nothing she can't overcome as she looks to extend her stunning career.

"I can take a lot of confidence from this," she said.

"I have had a lot of tough injuries so to be able to get a good result means so much.

"It gives me motivation to keep pushing through, to try and manage my injuries better and enjoy the career that I have."

Eight years ago, Wu's future wasn't so bright.

Down on confidence, she moved from Brisbane to link with Sobrino in Sydney in a last ditch effort to save her career.

"When I started with Chava I was struggling a lot mentally," Wu said.

"I was at the point of quitting.

"But Chava has helped me so much, not just in diving but in life."

Sobrino has become Wu's rock ever since - and just as well.

Wu has needed all the help she can get trying to nurse through a string of injuries from wear and tear built up since making her international debut as a pint-sized 13-year-old at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

Then came her lowest point - trying to fathom the tragic news of her sister taking her own life in 2014.

So it only seemed fitting Sobrino was the first to congratulate Wu with a loving bear hug when her gold medal was confirmed on Thursday night

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into that," Wu said.

"But he has always been there for me. He's like my dad."

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.