Further Tas fish farm legal action flagged

AAP /

Former Greens leader Bob Brown has flagged further legal action against a controversial salmon farm near a world heritage site on Tasmania's east coast.

The Federal Court on Thursday dismissed a challenge by the Bob Brown Foundation and tourism businesses of millionaire Graeme Wood against the Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg's decision to approve Tassal's fish farm at Okehampton Bay.

They argued the federal government had failed to consider the farm's impact on the world heritage value of a site at nearby Maria Island and calving endangered southern right whales.

"The fact this ruling has gone against us is not a deterrent for us to try and protect the east coast," Mr Brown said outside court.

"We will be considering this judgment and looking at the potential for an appeal."

Tassal chief executive officer Mark Ryan backed the company's environmental management.

"The site has been scientifically researched and critiqued through careful assessments over a number of years," he said in a statement.

Recreational fishers and conservationists campaigned against the farm that was given the green light in August.

