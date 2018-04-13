States team up to share anti-bullying tips

Cyberbullying reports are on the rise but so too is the number of people willing to call it out.

Australia's education ministers will discuss the issues of cyber bullying at a meeting in Adelaide.

The eSafety Commissioner has investigated more than 31,000 complaints of illegal and offensive online content over the last three years, new figures have revealed.

Since last June there have been 264 complaints to the commissioner, a 28 per cent jump on the same period last year.

The figures have been released as Australia's education ministers met in Adelaide on Friday to talk about a national approach to tackling harassment in schools.

States and territories want to learn from each other about what approaches have worked best for them, Education Minister Simon Birmingham says.

"I think every jurisdiction, every state and territory, is open to learning off each other to establish how they can best keep kids safe, how they can ensure schools are environments of respect, of tolerance and of kindness to one another," he said.

But the ministers haven't talked about any specific law changes as part of the national strategy.

Part of the current approach has included the awareness programs that have been rolled out to nearly 400,000 students, parents and teachers.

Federal Communications Minister Mitch Fifield said knowing who to turn to for help was part of the reason for the increase in bullying complaints.

"As well as more people being willing to call out bad behaviour online," he said.

Legislation is currently before parliament that would see individuals fined up to $105,000 for sharing revenge porn images online, while the eSafety Commissioner was granted power to issue "removal notices" for perpetrators, social media providers and websites that post the images.

ESAFETY COMMISSIONER FIGURES:

* 264 cyberbullying complaints June 2017-April 2018

* 206 cyberbullying complaints June 2016-April 2017

* 757 cyberbullying complaints since July 2015 inception

* 31,374 illegal and offensive content investigations since July 2015