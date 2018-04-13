Aussie boxer eyes Rio redemption at Games

Two years on from a rage-fuelled meltdown at the Rio Olympics, Melbourne boxer Jason Whateley insists his Commonwealth Games will end in a far different manner.

Whateley is a hot favourite to continue his path through the 91kg division when he takes on India's Naman Tanwar in Friday's semi-finals.

The elder statesmen of the men's team at 27, Whateley is the only member to have fought at an Olympics - although it wasn't a positive experience.

Whateley had the poor fortune of being drawn against local hope Juan Nogueira for his opening bout at the Riocentro.

Booed by a deafening and fiercely parochial Rio crowd as he entered the ring, Whateley lost his cool and lost the plot.

"I got too angry. I was angry at the crowd and I wanted to kill him," Whateley told AAP.

"You can't do that at this top level. They take you apart.

"I fought a really bad first round there ... I just let it take over my emotions a little bit."

Whateley has played the fight over in his mind plenty of times and says there's no danger the pressure will get to him again.

"It's all just mental strength," he said.

"It's experience. You just have to stay calm, relax, go through the motions, warm up ... it's like any other fight. Take the crowd in but just don't get emotional."

Unlike in Rio, Whateley will have the crowd firmly on his side during Friday's bout.

With most of the major amateur boxing meets held in Europe and Asia, Whateley is relishing the rare chance to fight in front of a packed home audience.

"It's unbelievable, mate," Whateley said.

"It's a dream come true. I'm very patriotic, I love this country, so to come here and have such a great support team behind me is fantastic."