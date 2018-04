AMMAN (Reuters) - Syria said on Thursday it would hold the West responsible for any delay in the arrival of a mission from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate a suspected chemical attack.

A source in the foreign ministry was quoted as saying in a news flash on state television that Western parties were seeking to obstruct the mission's task and "meddle in its work".



(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)