Miami (AFP) - The Orlando Magic fired head coach Frank Vogel on Thursday, ending his two-year reign after another losing season for the Florida franchise.

Orlando Magic axe head coach Frank Vogel

Vogel's Magic finished one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, winning 25 games and losing 57.

Overall, Vogel's reign ended with a 54-110 record. The Magic have not reached the playoffs since the 2011-2012 campaign.

"We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic," the Magic's president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement.

"We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward."

Weltman's statement came shortly after a meeting with Vogel at the team's Amway Center stadium offices earlier Thursday.

Vogel is the latest victim of the Magic's volatile recent history. The team has burned through four coaches over the past four seasons -- Jacque Vaughn, interim James Borrego, Scott Skiles and now Vogel.

Vogel, 44, had one more season left on his contract. He had previously spent six seasons as head coach of the Indiana Pacers.