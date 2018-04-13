Trump has authority for military action in Syria -U.S. House Speaker Ryan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday the United Sates has an obligation to lead an international response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria and President Donald Trump has the authority to use military force.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "and his enablers, Tehran and Moscow, have committed another mass atrocity. ... I think the U.S. has an obligation to lead an international response to hold people accountable for that," Ryan told reporters.

He said it was not necessary for the U.S. Congress to give Trump a new authorization to use military force because the existing one "gives him the authority he needs to do what he may or may not do."



