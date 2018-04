WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is holding meetings on the Syria crisis on Thursday and he expected decisions to be made soon on the American response to a suspected chemical attack.

"We're having a number of meetings today, we'll see what happens," Trump said. "Now we have to make some ... decisions, so they'll be made fairly soon."



