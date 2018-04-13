News

Sweden proposes UN team go to Syria to fix chemical weapons issue

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Sweden proposed a United Nations Security Council resolution on Thursday that would ask U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to send a high-level disarmament team to Syria to address "all outstanding issues on the use of chemical weapons once and for all."

The 15-member council failed on Tuesday to approve three draft resolutions on chemical weapons attacks in Syria. Russia vetoed a U.S. text, while two Russian-drafted resolutions failed to get a minimum nine votes to pass.


(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

