MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has asked Facebook to explain how it is complying with a Russian law on data localization, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Russia asks Facebook how it complies with data law - Ifax

Roskomnadzor has said earlier it would carry out an audit into Facebook's compliance with Russian legislation in the second half of 2018.



