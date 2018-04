MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that a report by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on its presidential election was unfair and not objective, the RIA news agency reported.

International monitors for the OSCE said earlier on Thursday that Wednesday's presidential election lacked genuine competition and was held in an environment of curtailed rights and freedoms.



