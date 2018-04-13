News

Russian foreign ministry: no one has seen Skripals for over a month

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that no one except British authorities had seen poisoned former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia for over a month.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, contrasted the situation with the case of Alexander Litvinenko, an ex-KGB agent who died in 2006 in London after drinking green tea laced with radioactive polonium.
Zakharova said that at least a photograph of Litvinenko had appeared after his poisoning.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

