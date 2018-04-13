Today in History, 13/4

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

2008 - Queensland's governor, Quentin Bryce, is appointed Australia's first female governor-general.

1059 - Pope Nicholas II issues a decree on the election of popes, declaring that only cardinals will be allowed to elect them.

1528 - Pope Clement VII establishes commission to determine validity of King Henry VIII's marriage to Catherine of Aragon in England.

1589 - Britain's Sir Francis Drake and Sir John Norris undertake expedition of 150 ships and 18,000 men to Portugal.

1742 - George Frederick Handel conducts first performance of his Messiah in Dublin.

1870 - The Metropolitan Museum of Art is founded in New York.1910 - The Australian Labor Party wins federal election and Andrew Fisher becomes prime minister.

1919 - In Amritsar massacre, British troops shoot nearly 380 of Gandhi's followers.

1935 - London-to-Australia airline service is introduced by Imperial Airways and Qantas.

1941 - Russia and Japan sign a five-year pact of neutrality in World War II.

1961 - United Nations General Assembly condemns South African apartheid.

1964 - Sidney Poitier becomes the first black man to win the best-actor Oscar, for his role in Lilies Of The Field.

1969 - Last tram service in Brisbane closes.

1970 - James Lovell, leader of the Apollo 13 mission that is four-fifths of the way to the moon, reports: "Houston, we've had a problem" after a tank of liquid oxygen explodes. The three-man crew reaches earth safely four days later.

1985 - The Australian War Memorial changes the title plaques of a bronze statue by Leslie Bowles and a painting by Horace Moore-Jones from `Simpson and his Donkey' to `The Man with the Donkey', in the interests of historical accuracy.

1989 - Solidarity trade union in Poland files for registration after seven-year ban.

1995 - Ukraine agrees to close by 2000 the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, the site of an accident in 1986 that resulted in massive radioactive pollution and many deaths.

1997 - US golfer Tiger Woods becomes the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of African-American heritage to claim a major golf title.

2005 - Eric Rudolph pleads guilty to carrying out the deadly bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks.

2006 - Prime Minister John Howard appears before the Cole inquiry, denying he saw diplomatic cables warning up to six years previously that AWB could be paying kickbacks to Saddam Hussein's regime.

2012 - Bob Brown resigns as Australian Greens leader, after 16 years in parliament, and is replaced by his long-term deputy, Christine Milne.

2016 - Brisbane mother Sally Faulkner and four people from Australia's Sixty Minutes program appear in court in Lebanon, charged over the attempted kidnapping of her two children in Beirut.

2017 - Kenyan-born lawyer Lucy Gichuhi is named to replace fellow Family First candidate Bob Day in the Senate after the High Court ruled he was ineligible for election.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Thomas Jefferson, US president (1743-1826); Frank Winfield Woolworth, US retailer (1852-1919); Butch Cassidy, US outlaw (1866-1908); Gladys Moncrieff, Australian singer (1892-1976); Don Adams, US actor (1923-2005); Col Joye, Australian singer (1936-); Alan Jones, Australian radio personality (1941-); Judy Nunn, Australian author and actress (1945-); Ron Perlman, US actor (1950-); Peter Davison, British actor (1951-); Garry Kasparov, Russian chess champion (1963-); Allison Williams, US actress (1988-); Mohammad Amir, Pakistani cricketer (1992-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

Any idiot can face a crisis - it's day to day living that wears you out. - Anton Chekhov.