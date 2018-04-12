Laugher does Commonwealth dive double as Wu bags gold

Gold Coast, Australia, April 12, 2018 (AFP) - - English diver Jack Laugher boasted that he had been "on fire" Thursday after winning the three-metre springboard for his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games.

The Olympic silver medallist racked up a total of 519.40 points from his six dives to secure a whopping 66.7-point victory over Canada's Philippe Gagne with Australian James Connor taking bronze.

In the night's other final, Australia's Melissa Wu stunned defending champion Meaghan Benfeito of Canada with her final dive to win her first major individual title in the women's 10m platform in dramatic fashion.

Laugher is now chasing a Gold Coast hat-trick after winning the one-metre title earlier in the week.

"I was on fire from the start and because I wanted that title so much it meant that I really tried quite hard," said the 23-year-old.

"I'm really proud of my score, first time finally competing outdoors and almost what I got in Rio."

Laugher's score was just four points off his silver medal performance behind China's Cao Yuan at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Laugher pulled away from the field with a smooth reverse 2-1/2 somersault on his second dive, earning him 94.5 points, and a further 95.00 points on his fifth forward 4-1/2 somersaults dive.

"I'm on track," said Laugher, who finished runner-up to Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang in Glasgow four years ago.

"I'm still working through some injuries but to get 520 points is a very good international score and I think there is more in there. I'm over the moon."

Laugher is Olympic champion in the three-metre synchronised springboard with Chris Mears and the pair will go for Commonwealth gold on Friday.

"We have the big three -- the Olympic, European and Commonwealth titles and we are going out there give it our all," promised Laugher.

"Chris is looking in fantastic form, so hopefully I can complete the hat-trick."

Wu trailed Rio bronze medallist Benfeito by 8.95 points heading into the final round of the women's platform, but peeled off a back 2-1/2 somersaults with 1-1/2 twists dive to snatch gold.

For Wu, a silver medallist at the 2010 Delhi Games, it was her first individual gold after successes in synchro finals.

"I'm so proud to be able to do it before all those Australians supporting me in the crowd," said the 25-year-old.

"I'm just super happy. I've had a pretty tough year with injuries, so to be able to have such a good result means so much to me and gives me motivation and inspiration to keep pushing through."

rsm/alh