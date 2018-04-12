News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

How the Aussies fared at Games, April 12

AAP /

How the Aussies fared on Thursday, April 12:

Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)

Women's heptathlon:

* Alysha Burnett: 100m hurdles heat 1 (3rd), high jump (2nd), shot put (2nd), 200m heat 1 (4th)

* Celeste Mucci: 100m hurdles heat 2 (1st), high jump (6th), shot put (3rd), 200m heat 2 (2nd)

Men's discus throw qualifying round group A: Benn Harradine 2nd - qualified

Men's discus throw qualifying round group B: Matty Denny 2nd, Mitchell Cooper 5th - both qualified

Men's triple jump qualifying round group A: Emmanuel Fakiye 8th - did not qualify

Women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 1: Brianna Beahan 2nd - qualified

Women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 2: Michelle Jenneke 4th - qualified

Women's 800m round 1 heat 1: Keely Small 6th - did not qualify

Women's 800m round 1 heat 2: Brittany McGowan 4th - did not qualify

Women's 800m round 1 heat 3: Georgia Griffith 3rd - did not qualify

Men's pole vault final: Kurtis Marschall 1st, Angus Armstrong 5th

Women's long jump final: Brooke Stratton 2nd, Naa Anang 9th, Lauren Wells 11th

Women's T38 100m final: Rhiannon Clarke 2nd, Ella Pardy 4th, Erin Cleaver 5th

Women's discus throw final: Dani Stevens 1st, Taryn Gollshewsky 5th, Kimberley Mulhall 6th

Men's 800m final: Luke Mathews 3rd, Joseph Deng 7th

Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

Women's doubles round of 16: Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Groyna Somerville) v Fiji - won 2-0

Men's singles round of 32: Anthony Joe v H. S. Prannoy (India) - lost 2-0

Women's singles round of 16: Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen v Venkata Pusarla (India) - lost 2-0

Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Sawan Serasinghe) v Canada - won 2-0

Men's doubles round of 16: Australia (Matthew Chau, Sawan Serasinghe) v Singapore - lost 2-1

Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)

Men's gold medal match: Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Canada - won 2-1

Women's gold medal match: Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Canada - lost 2-0

Cycling - Mountain Bike (Nerang Mountain Bike Trails)

Women's cross country final: Rebecca McConnell 6th

Men's cross country final: Daniel McConnell 7th

Diving (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)

Men's 3m springboard final: James Connor 3rd, Matthew Carter 6th, Kurtis Mathews - did not qualify

Women's 10m platform final: Melissa Wu 1st, Brittany O'Brien 7th, Teju Williamson 11th

Gymnastics - Rhythmic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

Women's individual all-around final: Enid Sung 4th, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva 10th

Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)

Women's semi-final: Australia v India - won 1-0

Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)

Women's pairs quarter-final: Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Scotland - lost 16-15

Men's singles quarter-final D: Aaron Wilson v Gary Kelly (Northern Ireland) - won 21-9

Men's fours section B, round 5, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v South Africa - won 27-6

Men's fours quarter-final C: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Northern Ireland - won 13-9

Men's fours semi-final B: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Wales - won 15-5

Women's triples semi-final: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v England - won 16-13

Women's triples gold medal match: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Scotland - won 21-12

Open B6/B7/B8 triples gold medal match: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v New Zealand - won 14-13

Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1: Sergei Evglevski 5th, David Chapman 8th - qualified into stage 2 on April 13

Open Queen's Prize individual finals day 2 of 3: Jim Bailey 1st, Ben Emms 12th

Women's 50m rifle prone final: Robyn Ridley 9th, Susannah Smith 13th

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) v Pakistan - won 2-0

Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Cayman Islands - won 2-0

Mixed doubles quarter-final: Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) - Urquhart & Pilley won 2-0

Men's doubles round of 16: Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly) v Guyana - won 2-0

Men's doubles round of 16: Australia (Zac Alexander, David Palmer) v Wales - won 2-0

Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)

Women's doubles round of 16: Australia (Melissa Tapper, Michelle Bromley) v Malaysia - won 3-1

Women's doubles round of 16: Australia (Jian Fang Lay v Miao Miao) v Singapore - won 3-2

Women's doubles quarter-final 1: Australia (Melissa Tapper, Michelle Bromley) v Singapore - lost 3-0

Women's doubles quarter-final 3: Australia (Jian Fang Lay v Miao Miao) v Malaysia - lost 3-1

Men's doubles round of 16: Australia (Xin Yan, Heming Hu) v Trinidad & Tobago - won 3-0

Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Xin Yan, Jian Fang Lay) v Singapore - lost 3-2

Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Trent Carter, Tracy Feng) v England - lost 3-1

Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Heming Hu, Melissa Tapper) v Singapore - lost 3-2

Men's singles round of 16: Heming Hu v Sharath Achanta (India) - lost 4-1

Women's singles round of 16: Tracy Feng v Manika Batra (India) - lost 4-1

Women's singles round of 16: Melissa Tapper v Tianwei Feng (Singapore) - lost 4-0

Women's singles round of 16: Jian Fang Lay v Ying Ho (Malaysia) - won 4-1

Men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 6: Barak Mizrachi v Theo Cogill (South Africa) - lost 3-0

Women's TT6-10 singles group 1, game 5: Melissa Tapper v Vero Nime (Papua New Guinea) - won 3-0

Women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 5: Andrea McDonnell v Vaishnavi Sutar (India) - won 3-0

Wrestling (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)

Men's freestyle 57kg knockout stages: Thomas Cicchini - 1 win (1/8 final), 2 losses (quarter-final, repechage round 2)

Men's freestyle 74kg knockout stages: Connor Evans - 3 losses (1/8 final, semi-final, bronze medal match), 1 win (quarter-final)

Women's freestyle 53kg nordic: Carissa Holland - 4 losses

Women's freestyle 76kg: Naomi de Bruine - 1 loss (quarter-final)

Back To Top