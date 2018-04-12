How the Aussies fared at Games, April 12

How the Aussies fared on Thursday, April 12:
Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)
Women's heptathlon:
* Alysha Burnett: 100m hurdles heat 1 (3rd), high jump (2nd), shot put (2nd), 200m heat 1 (4th)
* Celeste Mucci: 100m hurdles heat 2 (1st), high jump (6th), shot put (3rd), 200m heat 2 (2nd)
Men's discus throw qualifying round group A: Benn Harradine 2nd - qualified
Men's discus throw qualifying round group B: Matty Denny 2nd, Mitchell Cooper 5th - both qualified
Men's triple jump qualifying round group A: Emmanuel Fakiye 8th - did not qualify
Women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 1: Brianna Beahan 2nd - qualified
Women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 2: Michelle Jenneke 4th - qualified
Women's 800m round 1 heat 1: Keely Small 6th - did not qualify
Women's 800m round 1 heat 2: Brittany McGowan 4th - did not qualify
Women's 800m round 1 heat 3: Georgia Griffith 3rd - did not qualify
Men's pole vault final: Kurtis Marschall 1st, Angus Armstrong 5th
Women's long jump final: Brooke Stratton 2nd, Naa Anang 9th, Lauren Wells 11th
Women's T38 100m final: Rhiannon Clarke 2nd, Ella Pardy 4th, Erin Cleaver 5th
Women's discus throw final: Dani Stevens 1st, Taryn Gollshewsky 5th, Kimberley Mulhall 6th
Men's 800m final: Luke Mathews 3rd, Joseph Deng 7th
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
Women's doubles round of 16: Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Groyna Somerville) v Fiji - won 2-0
Men's singles round of 32: Anthony Joe v H. S. Prannoy (India) - lost 2-0
Women's singles round of 16: Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen v Venkata Pusarla (India) - lost 2-0
Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Sawan Serasinghe) v Canada - won 2-0
Men's doubles round of 16: Australia (Matthew Chau, Sawan Serasinghe) v Singapore - lost 2-1
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
Men's gold medal match: Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Canada - won 2-1
Women's gold medal match: Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Canada - lost 2-0
Cycling - Mountain Bike (Nerang Mountain Bike Trails)
Women's cross country final: Rebecca McConnell 6th
Men's cross country final: Daniel McConnell 7th
Diving (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
Men's 3m springboard final: James Connor 3rd, Matthew Carter 6th, Kurtis Mathews - did not qualify
Women's 10m platform final: Melissa Wu 1st, Brittany O'Brien 7th, Teju Williamson 11th
Gymnastics - Rhythmic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
Women's individual all-around final: Enid Sung 4th, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva 10th
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
Women's semi-final: Australia v India - won 1-0
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
Women's pairs quarter-final: Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Scotland - lost 16-15
Men's singles quarter-final D: Aaron Wilson v Gary Kelly (Northern Ireland) - won 21-9
Men's fours section B, round 5, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v South Africa - won 27-6
Men's fours quarter-final C: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Northern Ireland - won 13-9
Men's fours semi-final B: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Wales - won 15-5
Women's triples semi-final: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v England - won 16-13
Women's triples gold medal match: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Scotland - won 21-12
Open B6/B7/B8 triples gold medal match: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v New Zealand - won 14-13
Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1: Sergei Evglevski 5th, David Chapman 8th - qualified into stage 2 on April 13
Open Queen's Prize individual finals day 2 of 3: Jim Bailey 1st, Ben Emms 12th
Women's 50m rifle prone final: Robyn Ridley 9th, Susannah Smith 13th
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) v Pakistan - won 2-0
Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Cayman Islands - won 2-0
Mixed doubles quarter-final: Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) - Urquhart & Pilley won 2-0
Men's doubles round of 16: Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly) v Guyana - won 2-0
Men's doubles round of 16: Australia (Zac Alexander, David Palmer) v Wales - won 2-0
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
Women's doubles round of 16: Australia (Melissa Tapper, Michelle Bromley) v Malaysia - won 3-1
Women's doubles round of 16: Australia (Jian Fang Lay v Miao Miao) v Singapore - won 3-2
Women's doubles quarter-final 1: Australia (Melissa Tapper, Michelle Bromley) v Singapore - lost 3-0
Women's doubles quarter-final 3: Australia (Jian Fang Lay v Miao Miao) v Malaysia - lost 3-1
Men's doubles round of 16: Australia (Xin Yan, Heming Hu) v Trinidad & Tobago - won 3-0
Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Xin Yan, Jian Fang Lay) v Singapore - lost 3-2
Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Trent Carter, Tracy Feng) v England - lost 3-1
Mixed doubles round of 16: Australia (Heming Hu, Melissa Tapper) v Singapore - lost 3-2
Men's singles round of 16: Heming Hu v Sharath Achanta (India) - lost 4-1
Women's singles round of 16: Tracy Feng v Manika Batra (India) - lost 4-1
Women's singles round of 16: Melissa Tapper v Tianwei Feng (Singapore) - lost 4-0
Women's singles round of 16: Jian Fang Lay v Ying Ho (Malaysia) - won 4-1
Men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 6: Barak Mizrachi v Theo Cogill (South Africa) - lost 3-0
Women's TT6-10 singles group 1, game 5: Melissa Tapper v Vero Nime (Papua New Guinea) - won 3-0
Women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 5: Andrea McDonnell v Vaishnavi Sutar (India) - won 3-0
Wrestling (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
Men's freestyle 57kg knockout stages: Thomas Cicchini - 1 win (1/8 final), 2 losses (quarter-final, repechage round 2)
Men's freestyle 74kg knockout stages: Connor Evans - 3 losses (1/8 final, semi-final, bronze medal match), 1 win (quarter-final)
Women's freestyle 53kg nordic: Carissa Holland - 4 losses
Women's freestyle 76kg: Naomi de Bruine - 1 loss (quarter-final)