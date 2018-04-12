Stewart volley sends Hockeyroos to final

A brilliant volley from Grace Stewart has given the Hockeyroos a 1-0 win over India and booked their ticket to the Commonwealth Games gold medal match.

Australia will meet trans-Tasman foes New Zealand after Stewart's third-quarter stunner salvaged an otherwise frustrating night in attack that threatened to deny the hosts a shot at a fourth straight title.

The world No.5-ranked nation had plenty of possession at Gold Coast Hockey Centre, but lacked creativity and penetration in their front half to seriously threaten a stingy Indian defence.

Not even Jodie Kenny's normally reliable set pieces found the back of the net, with the drag flicker failing to convert her three penalty corners.

Instead it was left to Stewart's mid-air deflection off a Savannah Fitzpatrick drive in the 37th minute to finally find its way past Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia.

The subcontinent nation pressed hard in the final period by earning three penalty corners, and even pulled Savita from the field and inserted an extra player for the final four minutes of the contest.

Their best chance came when Navneet Kaur found herself one-on-one with Rachael Lynch, but the veteran goalkeeper got down quick enough to deny an equaliser.

While their attack struggled, Australia's own miserly defence claimed yet another clean sheet to extend their unblemished record in the tournament to 300 minutes.

The Hockeyroos will now meet a Black Sticks side that advanced to the final after a dramatic penalty shootout win over gold medal favourites England earlier on Thursday.

Australia and New Zealand had a scoreless draw in the group stages earlier in the week.

"Every game here has been a grind and I think that's going to set us up for the final because that's exactly what it's going to be," captain Emily Smith said.

"No one's going to go out and hit 4-5 goals in this grand final, it's going to won by a goal or a shootout.

"To make it to the final,that's something we came here for. We wanted to win a gold medal and we've given ourselves the best opportunity. We just have to be ready to fight like hell on Saturday."