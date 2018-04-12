News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives

Commonwealth Games day eight snapshot

Steve Larkin
AAP /

DISQUALIFIED: English sprinter Zharnel Hughes is disqualified after winning the men's 200m final, for making contact with Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards, who was awarded the gold.

STEEL VAULT: Australia's Kurtis Marschall shows nerves of steel to win the men's pole vault with his last attempt at the winning height, 5.70m.

BOLT UPRIGHT: After a night of partying, Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt holds court at two media conferences before heading to the athletics track and sitting next to Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth.

AWOL: The number of Africans missing from the Commonwealth Games grows to 14, with two Sierra Leone squash players and a Rwandan coach added to the absentee list.

DOPES; Three unnamed Australians are revealed as having failed pre-Games doping tests - they were banned from competing at the Gold Coast.

CYPRUS DIAMOND: Diamanto Evripidou from Cyprus wins the rhythmic gymnastic individual all-round competition, the second of a possible six gold medals for the 18-year-old.

Back To Top