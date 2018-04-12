Commonwealth Games day eight snapshot

DISQUALIFIED: English sprinter Zharnel Hughes is disqualified after winning the men's 200m final, for making contact with Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards, who was awarded the gold.

STEEL VAULT: Australia's Kurtis Marschall shows nerves of steel to win the men's pole vault with his last attempt at the winning height, 5.70m.

BOLT UPRIGHT: After a night of partying, Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt holds court at two media conferences before heading to the athletics track and sitting next to Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth.

AWOL: The number of Africans missing from the Commonwealth Games grows to 14, with two Sierra Leone squash players and a Rwandan coach added to the absentee list.

DOPES; Three unnamed Australians are revealed as having failed pre-Games doping tests - they were banned from competing at the Gold Coast.

CYPRUS DIAMOND: Diamanto Evripidou from Cyprus wins the rhythmic gymnastic individual all-round competition, the second of a possible six gold medals for the 18-year-old.