Gold Coast (Australia) (AFP) - Hurdler Kyron McMaster paid tribute to his coach, who tragically died in Hurricane Irma, as he broke through to become the British Virgin Islands' first ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist on Thursday.

Breakthrough win for McMaster after coach's hurricane death

McMaster, wearing his coach's wristband and with his advice tattooed on his left arm, was less than half-a-second off the 400m hurdles world record with 48.25sec as he sped to a bittersweet first major win.

McMaster's victory comes only seven months after his coach, Xavier "Dag" Samuels, died during the ferocious hurricane in September when he reportedly fell off a roof.

"Tonight the gold meant a lot for the country. For me I just came out to do what coach would have wanted me to do," said McMaster, 21.

"I have him with me everywhere I go with his wristband and I have him tattooed on my arm. Today was to just come out and have fun like he would tell me.

"I have his quote 'Guidance' tattooed on my arm. That was his catchphrase before every race."

The win was redemptive for McMaster after last year's world championships, when he was among the favourites but was disqualified in his opening heat for a lane infringement.

But that setback paled into significance just weeks later, when Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean, a disaster which left McMaster's homeland reeling.

"The British Virgin Islands is a small place and of course the day after the hurricane everyone was outside moving branches and picking up rocks. We are in the process of rebuilding," McMaster said.

"It was my first major hurricane and I learnt not to take life for granted because at any moment stuff could happen so for me to survive it -- and to come here and do this today it shows a lot," he added.

"It shows that life is short and at every opportunity you should go out there like it's your last."