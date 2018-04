HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen's <VOWG_p.DE> supervisory board is due to start meeting at 1400 GMT to discuss a leadership shake-up expected to result in brand Chief Executive Herbert Diess taking the helm of the German automotive group, a source said.

The board's executive committee which sets the agenda for the meeting and includes the top players is due to meet at 1200 GMT, the source said.

