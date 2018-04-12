Red-hot Laugher secures Commonwealth diving double

Gold Coast, Australia, April 12, 2018 (AFP) - - England's Jack Laugher said he had been "on fire" after giving a masterclass to win the three-metre springboard for his second gold medal in the Commonwealth Games diving on Thursday.

The Olympic silver medallist totalled 519.40 points from his six dives for a whopping 66.7-point victory over Canada's Philippe Gagne with Australia's James Connor taking the bronze.

Laugher, who is now chasing a Gold Coast hat-trick, won the one-metre title on Wednesday.

"I was on form this evening, I was on fire from the start and because I wanted that title so much it meant that I really tried quite hard," Laugher said.

"I pretty much made the medal position before my last dive, so that's obviously confidence boosting.

"It really meant a lot to me," added the 23-year-old. "I'm really proud of my score first time finally competing outdoors and almost what I got in Rio."

Laugher's score was just four points off his silver medal performance in the event behind China's Cao Yuan at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Laugher pulled away from the field with a smooth reverse 2-1/2 somersault on his second dive, earning him 94.5 points from the judges and 95.00 points on his fifth forward 4-1/2 somersaults dive.

"I am a bit behind this year because of my injuries but to get a score like that today and dive like the way I did made me very happy," he said.

"I think I am on track, still working through those injuries but to get 520 points is a very good international score and I think there is more in there. I'm over the moon."

Laugher finished runner-up to Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang in the three-metre springboard at Glasgow four years ago but gave his rivals nothing this time.

Laugher is the reigning Olympic champion in the three-metre synchronised springboard with Chris Mears and the pair will go for gold in the event on Friday.

"Chris and I are extremely experienced, we have the big three -- the Olympic, European and Commonwealth titles and we are going out there give it our all," promised Laugher.

"Chris is looking in fantastic form and tonight and yesterday I'm in pretty good form as well, so hopefully I can complete the hat-trick."

