MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman Alexei Mordashov on Thursday asked Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for government support for companies hit by U.S. sanctions, RIA news agency reported.

Mordashov also said Russia needs technology to produce gas turbines and the electricity turbine maker he controls, Power Machines, was ready to provide that with help from the government, RIA reported.



