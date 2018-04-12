F1 mechanic home after double leg break

The Ferrari mechanic, mowed down by Kimi Raikkonen at the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix has arrived back in Italy after successful surgery on his horror double leg break.

Francesco Cigarini was left in a heap on the pit-lane floor after Raikkonen was given the green signal on Sunday to leave. As the veteran Finn pulled away at speed, he inadvertently struck Cigarini.

The mechanic underwent emergency surgery on a fractured tibia and fibula in a nearby Bahraini hospital. A spokesperson for the Italian constructor has revealed Cigarini is mobile on crutches after leaving Bahrain on Wednesday.

Raikkonen, 38, had courted some criticism after failing to acknowledge the stricken mechanic in the moments following the incident, but it is understood the 2007 world champion phoned Cigarini earlier this week.

Ferrari were fined STG45,000 ($A88,000) by F1's governing body, the FIA, for their unsafe release during the chaotic race.

Ferrari launched an investigation into the accident, and determined it was a freak failure. They have put additional protocols in place for this weekend's Chinese GP in Shanghai.

It is unclear how long Cigarini will be sidelined, but the Italian is said to be in good spirits and adapting well to his new-found fame.