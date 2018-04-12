Stevens beats Games record for discus gold

Few were more heavily tipped to win Commonwealth Games gold than Dani Stevens, but her record-shattering title defence could not have been more commanding.

Stevens was unchallenged at Carrara Stadium on Thursday night, hurling a top of 68.26m to blow away the previous Games record of 65.92m held by Kiwi Beatrice Faumuina since 1998.

"The Games record was definitely on my mind, I wanted to snag that one," Stevens said.

"I was a little disappointed not to get that in Glasgow so coming here consistent at 66m ... it's a nice record to achieve."

Stevens' winning throw was the second best of her career only to the monster personal-best 69.64m that earned her world championships silver last year in London.

In truth, any of her five legal throws on Thursday would have been good enough to claim top spot on the podium given Indian silver medallist Seema Punia's best of 60.41m was almost eight metres shy of Stevens' best effort.

Regardless, the 29-year-old admitted feeling the weight of expectation to defend her Glasgow 2014 title on home soil.

"I did feel the pressure," she said.

"My first two throws kind of popped out of my hand and even the third one at 65m my coach said 'you haven't hit one yet so just open up and go for it'."

The 2009 world champion's next target is cracking the 70m mark.

"It was definitely on my mind tonight, I really wanted to get it on that last one but it just popped out," she said.

"My PB of 69.64m is an A4 sheet of paper away from that and 70m has been the magic number for a long time."

India's Navjeet Dhillon took bronze while fellow Australians Taryn Gollshewksy and Kimberlye Mulhall were fifth and sixth respectively.